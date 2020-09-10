UPS Transformed Cargo Planes to Haul Passengers Every Weekend for Its Short-Lived Charter Service

Two permanent toilets got installed at the rear of the five aircraft used by UPS Passenger Operations. The upside is that the 727s they used were former passenger jets, according to AeroSavvy, so they still had all the windows installed along with most of the plumbing and wiring you need for a passenger cabin. A recent upgrade to quieter Rolls-Royce Tay turbofan engines made it even easier to justify taking passengers along for the ride.

What's interesting is that these aren't the only "quick change" aircraft out there. Boeing offered its own factory 727 QC that functioned in a similar way, and 111 of those planes were sold across the world, according to AeroSavvy.

Because these were just idle planes, UPS could rent these flights to travel agencies and other groups for less than a traditional airline would, as they didn't have to worry about working within any kind of existing weekend route schedule. Per AeroSavvy, each plane could hold up to 113 passengers, and the interiors offered more space between seats than the airlines at the time: a full 33 inches.

While the exterior was still in UPS's signature white and brown livery, the upholstery and crew outfits were bright blue. Pilots were pulled from UPS's existing staff, and the rest of the crew was filled through a talent agency specializing in charter flights, notes Simple Flying. Most flights were filled with vacationers, and the flights themselves operated much like any other passenger flight, with inflight meals, canned beverages and even a warm cloth handed to passengers before landing.

The service was short-lived, only running from 1997 to 2001. According to Simple Flying, the Boeing 727s used for the Passenger Operations flights didn't have enough range for some of their requested routes, and all too often had to stop to refuel. The frequent conversion and de-conversion of the planes to haul passengers added a lot of wear and tear, which translated into extra costs and problems. Even the modular design ran into issues, as the 727s were built before computer machinery went into widespread use, and thus, varied in size just enough to make things frustrating.

In the end, UPS scrapped its Passenger Operations flights to focus on what they were known for: cargo.

[H/T PyroHoltz on OppositeLock!]

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com