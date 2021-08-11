Daily Deals: Save $170 Today Only on a Compustar Remote Starter System

Compustar's 2-way Remote Starter Kit usually costs $450. Today only, it's yours for just $279.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $170.

It's scorchers like these that make us wish we could just slide into an already-cool car and, quite literally, chill. If you've ever dreamed you could start your car remotely and get your A/C cranked up to Max long before you get into it, now's your chance.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

That's right. Until midnight CST you can save a whopping 38 percent on this awesome remote start system. Imagine sliding into a cool automobile after a long day's work. Alternatively, this handy little device will come in handy year-round, as you can get your heater and defroster working while you put on your boots and coat in wintertime.

The Compustar system comes with two key fobs that can rev your engine from up to 3,000 feet away. It includes timed start, cold and hot temperature start, valet mode, and stop-and-go mode. And of course, keyless entry. Professional installation is highly recommended, of course (T-harness sold separately), and you have to have an automatic transmission.

So if the dog days of summer are really starting to drag, liven up your season with a great deal that's not only convenient, but a real pleasure to use. Head over to Best Buy before midnight tonight and pick up the Compustar CS4905-S Remote Starter Kit. You'll save $170 if you don't delay.

Happy Sweltering!

