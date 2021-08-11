Daily Deals: Save $170 Today Only on a Compustar Remote Starter System
Cool (or heat) your car before you even get inside! Normally $450, pick it up before midnight for just $280.
It's scorchers like these that make us wish we could just slide into an already-cool car and, quite literally, chill. If you've ever dreamed you could start your car remotely and get your A/C cranked up to Max long before you get into it, now's your chance.
Compustar's 2-way Remote Starter Kit usually costs $450. Today only, it's yours for just $279.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $170.
That's right. Until midnight CST you can save a whopping 38 percent on this awesome remote start system. Imagine sliding into a cool automobile after a long day's work. Alternatively, this handy little device will come in handy year-round, as you can get your heater and defroster working while you put on your boots and coat in wintertime.
The Compustar system comes with two key fobs that can rev your engine from up to 3,000 feet away. It includes timed start, cold and hot temperature start, valet mode, and stop-and-go mode. And of course, keyless entry. Professional installation is highly recommended, of course (T-harness sold separately), and you have to have an automatic transmission.
So if the dog days of summer are really starting to drag, liven up your season with a great deal that's not only convenient, but a real pleasure to use. Head over to Best Buy before midnight tonight and pick up the Compustar CS4905-S Remote Starter Kit. You'll save $170 if you don't delay.
Happy Sweltering!
Automotive
- 15% Off Body Armor Truck and Jeep Tents & Awnings / Morris 4x4 Center
- Pirelli All-Season Tires On Sale/ Walmart
- Free $40 Gift Card with Purchase Over $400 / With code FORME40 / Morris 4x4 Center
- Mobil 1 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil 0W-20 or5W-30, 5 Quart / $24.37 / Walmart
- Amazon Basics Waterproof Car Back Bench Seat Cover Protector for Pets - 56 x 47 / $13 / Amazon
- Microfiber Dusters, Extra Length to 100 Inch Extension / $6.88 After Promo Code 57NPR4B6 / Amazon
- Cordless 20KPa Portable, Convertible Stick Vacuum Cleaner / $71.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code RICFE3BY / Amazon
- Omni Trail Radial Trailer Tire - ST225/75R15 / $72.70 / eBay
- Compustar 2-Way Remote Start System / $279.99 / Best Buy
- Extang Encore Tonneau Cover / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- Armor All Carpet & Rubber 4 Piece Black Floor Mat Set / $23.97 / Auto Barn
- Baseus 15000Pa 135W High Power Mini Handheld Car Vacuum / $99.99 / Amazon
- Fahren H11/H9/H8 LED Headlight Conversion Kit, 10000 Lumens 6500K Cool White Super Bright, 2-pack / $31.44 / Amazon
- Nilight 60001F-B Led Pods 2pcs 18W 1260LM Flood Led Off Road Lights, 2-Pack / $13.93 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Up to 20% Off OEM Motorcycle Replacement Parts / RevZilla
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit 50% Off / $39.99
- Sena 5S Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset Communication System (5S-01D) / $219.47 / Amazon
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / RevZilla
- BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet / $239.99 / RevZilla
- Fox Racing DIRTPAW Motocross Glove / $20.96 / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- SHiLiPAi Rechargeable Led Work Light Magnetic Portable Drop Light 1200-Lumen / $14.49 After Promo Code AZ7XBJAI / Amazon
- Gas Pressure Washer, 3200 PSI at 2.4 GPM, 5 Kinds of Nozzles, 6.5 HP, Soap Tank, Easy Move and Store / $149.99 After Promo Code S26PMTZ2 / Amazon
- Wall Mounted Extension Cord Reel, 65ft Retractable Extension Cord + 4.5ft/12AWG/SJTOW Rated Cord / $79.99 After Promo Code BRQAGIQV / Amazon
- HART 200-Piece Assorted Drill and Drive Bit Set with Storage Case / $28.88 / Walmart
- RYOBI 40V 10 in. Cordless Battery Chainsaw with 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger / $149.00 / Home Depot
- Sheet Sander 1/2-Inch, Sander for Woodworking with 9×4.5 Inch Sanding Base, 12,000 Opm, 6 Adjustable Speeds / $19.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code FA36GJLO / Amazon
- Up to $50 off Select Outdoor Power Tools / Home Depot
- Ergodyne Squids 3114 Pull-On Wrist Tool Lanyard with Stainless Steel Carabiner Connection, 3 Pounds/ $7.13 / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Cold Steel SRK Survival Rescue Fixed Blade Knife with Secure-Ex Sheath / $34.41 / Amazon
- Bestway Hydro Force Sunny 5 Person Inflatable Large Floating Island Lake Water Lounge Raft with Cup Holders and Removable Sunshade / $129.99 / Amazon
- BEICHEN Stainless Steel Griddle Grill Tools Set with Spatula, Scraper, Tong, Egg Molds and Carry Bag, 14Pcs / $15.49 After Promo Code 503QNSIN / Amazon
- Sportsman Sandstorm 4000 Watt Dual Fuel Generator - Not CARB Approved / $299.00 / Walmart
- Pulsar 12,000W Dual Fuel Portable Generator with Electric Start, CARB Approved / $859.00 / Walmart
Toys
- Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean / $29.71 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen R5 GTX 1650Ti 8GB/256GB+1TB Gaming Laptop / $649 / Walmart
- MSI GF63 Thin i5 GTX 1650 MaxQ 8GB/256GB Gaming Laptop, 15.6" FHD Display, Intel Core i5-10300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 MaxQ, 8GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD / $649 / Walmart
- Logitech G920 Xbox Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One and PC/ $214.99 / eBay
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller / $59 / Walmart
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini Gaming Mouse 8500K DPI Optical Sensor/ $19.99 / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- Echelon Home Gym Smart Rowing Machine with Magnetic Resistance / $835.32 / Walmart
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus, 10.3" Android Tablet, Alexa-Enabled Smart Device, Octa-Core Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM / $199.99 / Amazon
- Lenovo Flex 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook / $139.99 / Woot
- Refurb Apple iPhones on Sale / Woot
- Furrion Aurora - Partial Sun Series 65-Inch Weatherproof 4K Ultra-High Definition LED Outdoor Television/ $1999.99 / Amazon
Power / Charging
- Baseus Portable Charger, PD 20W Fast Charging USB C 10000mAh Power Bank LED Display External Battery Pack for $10.99 at Amazon [Digital Coupon & Promo Code 10000AMH20W]
