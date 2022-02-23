The three-day weekend has sadly come and gone. And though today isn't your first day back, your will to live hasn't quite returned. Whether or not you partied hard, three days off always leaves you with something of a hangover that's tough to bounce back from. Just like any hangover, the only real cure are deals. Why pour over documents, spreadsheets, or customer complaints that slow downtime on any normal day when you can scroll through The Drive's curated deals page to find your next hangover purchase? And even if you don't opt to buy anything, the sales here are sure to fill your head with the happy thoughts you need to coast through the next few hours with ease.

RevZilla Icon Airform Rubatone Helmet

The first deal we're taking a look at is hard to ignore, even as someone like myself who doesn't own a motorcycle. RevZilla is still celebrating President's Day and you can take up to 55 percent off cycle gear. Helmets, jackets, gloves, and mufflers, you name it, there's probably a deal to be had. If you need anything for riding season, which is finally on the horizon, head over and check it out.

Motosport Motosport OEM sale

If you're not in need of gear just yet because you still can't get that thing to fire up, you can take your finger off the panic button. Motosport is also running a pretty killer deal letting you take up to 30percent off genuine OEM parts. Which is great news for those using cardboard and pop cans to fight the good fight.

Amazon DEWALT Tool Box Tough System, Extra Large

I get it. Bikes are great and all, but they aren't really my bag. So, what do we remaining wrenchers get to ogle at today? Well, if you're into anything that requires tools, you need to take them on the move from time to time. Maybe you need to hit the salvage yard, the pits, or maybe haul it out to bring home the bacon. Either way, you should stop beating that back seat to death. Amazon is letting the DEWALT Tool Box Tough System, Extra Large go for just $55.99 today. You can argue that it's just a roided up tote, and that's almost fair. But if you've ever used a tote to haul heavy tools and gear, you'll appreciate something that's not going to warp or crack any time you need to move it.