Save Up To 55 Percent on Cycle Gear at RevZilla and Keep Time Moving with More Deals
Your brain's taking its time, so let's kick it into high gear.
The three-day weekend has sadly come and gone. And though today isn't your first day back, your will to live hasn't quite returned. Whether or not you partied hard, three days off always leaves you with something of a hangover that's tough to bounce back from. Just like any hangover, the only real cure are deals.
Why pour over documents, spreadsheets, or customer complaints that slow downtime on any normal day when you can scroll through The Drive's curated deals page to find your next hangover purchase? And even if you don't opt to buy anything, the sales here are sure to fill your head with the happy thoughts you need to coast through the next few hours with ease.
The first deal we're taking a look at is hard to ignore, even as someone like myself who doesn't own a motorcycle. RevZilla is still celebrating President's Day and you can take up to 55 percent off cycle gear. Helmets, jackets, gloves, and mufflers, you name it, there's probably a deal to be had. If you need anything for riding season, which is finally on the horizon, head over and check it out.
If you're not in need of gear just yet because you still can't get that thing to fire up, you can take your finger off the panic button. Motosport is also running a pretty killer deal letting you take up to 30percent off genuine OEM parts. Which is great news for those using cardboard and pop cans to fight the good fight.
I get it. Bikes are great and all, but they aren't really my bag. So, what do we remaining wrenchers get to ogle at today? Well, if you're into anything that requires tools, you need to take them on the move from time to time. Maybe you need to hit the salvage yard, the pits, or maybe haul it out to bring home the bacon. Either way, you should stop beating that back seat to death. Amazon is letting the DEWALT Tool Box Tough System, Extra Large go for just $55.99 today. You can argue that it's just a roided up tote, and that's almost fair. But if you've ever used a tote to haul heavy tools and gear, you'll appreciate something that's not going to warp or crack any time you need to move it.
Every one of us also has room for cutting tools in our lives, especially the kind that doesn't need a liberal application of elbow grease to get the job done. If you're on the hunt for some new battery-powered teeth, the sale on the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Reciprocating Saw and Multi-Tool is something you want to take a look at. While the batteries aren't included, the price of $59.00 is hard to ignore. Blades and some other goodies are even bundled in to help get you rolling.
That's about all the wind I have in me today, so I'm going to sign off. If these deals didn't get your blood pumping, be sure to check out the list below. There are plenty more ways to get those brain juices flowing down there.
Automotive
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - LED Light, Portable, High Power Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments, 16 Ft Cord & Bag - 12v, Auto Accessories Kit for Interior Detailing - Black for $22.99 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
Take an Additional 15 Percent off Seal Skin Custom Fit Car, Motorcycle, Truck, and Boat Covers + Free Shipping with Promo Code DRIVE15 at Seal Skin Covers
Extended RevZilla 2022 Presidents' Day Sale - Up to 55% Off Cycle Gear at Revzilla
Up to 30 Percent Genuine OEM Parts Sale at Motosport
Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter (G30P), Up to 40.4 Miles Long-range Battery, Max Speed 18.6 MPH, Foldable and Portable, Dark Gray for $749.99 at Amazon
Tools / Home Improvement
DEWALT Tool Box Tough System, Extra Large (DWST08204) for $55.99 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Soft Grip Assorted Mini Brush Set, 1 Nylon, 1 Brass, 1 Stainless for $3.90 at Amazon
DEWALT Miter Saw, Double-Bevel, Compound, 12-Inch, 15-Amp (DWS716) for $299.00 at Amazon
Fiskars 36 Inch (92107935J) Long-Handle Swivel Rotating Grass Shears, Black/Orange Hand Grass Shears for $33.41 at Amazon
Corona CT 3314 Premium Stainless Steel ComfortGEL Garden Trowel, 13.5" Overall Length, Handle Length 7", Red for $9.98 at Amazon
YIYITOOLS Rubber Mallet Set With Wood Handle,3 Piece/8oz,16oz & 24oz for $9.02 at Amazon
PlumBest M25127R3 1/2-Inch by 27-Inch Water Meter Key, Black - Pipe Fittings for $12.12 at Amazon
RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Reciprocating Saw and Multi-Tool (Tools Only) for $59.00 at Home Depot
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Cold Steel Super Edge Black One Size Hunting Knife for $15.55 at Amazon
Onyx Kayak Fishing Life Jacket, Oversize, Tan for $42.09 at Amazon
Streamlight 73001 Nano Light Miniature Keychain LED Flashlight, Black - 10 Lumens - Key Chain Flashlights for $6.36 at Amazon
Whetstone 26 LED Flashlight, Silver for $8.68 at Amazon
Kamado Joe Big Block XL Lump Charcoal for $19.97 at Cabelas
Plano 56 Qt. Sportsman Trunk for $15.98 at Home Depot
Fitness / Health
Bowflex Treadmill 10 for $1,499.99 at Best Buy
Athletic Works 16KG Kettlebell, 35.3lbs for $30.97 at Walmart
WYZE Smart Scale S for Body Weight, Body Fat Monitor, Accurate Digital Bathroom Scale, Body Composition Analyer for People, Baby, Pet, Wireless, Bluetooth, 400 lb, Whitefor $20.38 at Amazon
