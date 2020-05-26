Using a Power Washer to Paint Your Car Is a Terrible Idea

They should be applauded for rigging up a system that works, though, as it's pretty clever. By equipping a plastic jug with a metal fitting that connects it to the power washer via a hose, they created their own makeshift tank that worked in a cinch. They also drilled another small hole and fitted a valve stem to feed compressed air into the jug, ensuring the paint would shoot into and out of the machine.

The crew never makes mention of exactly how powerful the pressure washer is, but it's likely pushing somewhere around 3,000 psi. Because of that, this respray was performed in record time with little to no prep work—in fact, it only took around one minute. Normally, you'd want lower pressure for a lighter, more even coat. That just isn't the case here, as you can tell from the paint that's dripping off the fenders.

It was a noble effort regardless, and it's hard to knock 'em for trying. After all, it's not much worse than the hackjobs we see roll into real repair shops every day.