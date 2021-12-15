Save up to $975 on Garage Organizers at Home Depot and Keep Sane With Other Hot Deals
No reason to go stir crazy when Daily Deals has the goods you need to keep moving this winter
Holidays this, gift ideas that—everyone's cramming enough last-minute stocking stuffers down your throat to make your head spin. Chances are that you've already got all the shopping out of the way. The only thing you're really freaking out about is having to wear the same itchy, goofy sweater 15 times to keep up social appearances. Well, that and what comes after the ball drops. We've got a solid few months of relentlessly cold weather to get through, and the idea of being trapped indoors because your fingers are too cold to get any real work done is breathing down your neck like some kind of twisted beast.
Relax, you're in the right place. The Daily Deals segment is powered by gearheads like you that have an eye out for the goodies that'll keep seasonal depression at bay.
One of the best ways to use your downtime in the winter months is reorganizing your workshop. You already know that, though. You do it every year. Despite that, the place ends up looking like a freight train rolled through it by the second week of spring anyway. Speaking from personal experience, it's probably because the systems you have in place just don't work for you.
Thankfully, Home Depot is running killer sales on garage storage systems. You can save up to $975 on select units that'll give the place the shape up it needs so that you can work with the kind of proficiency and cleanliness that rivals the pros.
Speaking of keeping things clean, you're going to run that car's interior through the wringer over the next few months. Every time you hop in, little bits of rock salt, ice, and all kinds of grime are transferred from your boots right into the carpet. Unfortunately, the idea of breaking out the shop vac or heading to the car wash often puts upkeep off until the cold weather subsides. By then, you have a major mess on your hands that'll take a couple of hours to sort out.
Setting yourself up with a compact car vacuum is a great way to avoid that headache, as you can easily chip away at the small bits before they turn your carpet into a mud pit. Right now, you can scoop up the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner for 49 percent off at Amazon, which will help you do just that.
What if you already have all of your car needs sorted out? It's always nice to treat yourself to new gear, but it's not exactly necessary — especially when you've already got projects running to soak up most of your extra cash. Well, something doesn't need to be "car-related" to help you get the job done. Earbuds are a great way to keep yourself in the right state of mind in the face of adversity. They allow you to listen to those soothing sounds that keep you from losing your cool as you cram your frigid fingers into those sketchy areas crammed with jagged edges. If that sounds like something you need, then head over to Best Buy and snag the Jabra Elite 3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $20 off before you tackle that next project.
These are just a few of the deals our deals team was able to locate. Check the list below for more sales on items that'll keep you rolling through the cold months:
Automotive
15% Off All Waterproof Outdoor Car, Boat, and Motorsports Covers with Promo Code SANTA at Seal Skin Covers
THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable, High Power, Handheld Vacuums w/ 3 Attachments, 16 Ft Cord & Bag - 12v for $22.99 at Amazon
CAT ToughRide Heavy-Duty 4 Piece Rubber Floor Mats for $32.20 at Amazon
Tools / Home Improvement
AmazonCommercial Heavy Duty Black Poly Tarp, 6 x 8 ft., 5-Pack for $37.20 at Amazon
AmazonCommercial Heavy Duty Black Knitted Mesh Tarp, 20 x 30ft, 1-Pack for $107.80 at Amazon
Rockwell RK3441K 4-1/2" Compact Circular Saw for $29.99 at eBay
Mophorn Thickness Planer 12.5inch Thickness Planer Woodworking 15AMP Double Cutter Benchtop Thickness Planer 1500W with Free 1 Set Blade and Stand Heavy Duty Dust Exhaust for Woodworking for $377.99 at Amazon
WORX WA3520 20V Lithium Poweshare Battery for $14.99 at eBay
Up to $975 off Select Garage Storage Systems at Home Depot
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Camco Portable Folding Shovel with Storage Pouch for $7.16 at Amazon
Outsunny 2 Person Ice Fishing Shelter with Internal Storage Bag, Insulated Waterproof Portable Pop Up Ice Tent for Fishing, Red for $98.99 at Walmart
Everbilt 52 qt. High-Performance Rotomolded Cooler in Gray with Lockable Lid-410-234 - The Home Depot for $79.50 at Home Depot
Benchmade Mini Barrage AXIS-Assist Knife (2.91" Black) 585BK - Blade HQ for $114.99 at BladeHQ
Ozark Trail Portable Campfire Ring, 27 Inches, Black for $14.47 at Walmart
Fitness / Health
Everyday Essentials 1000-Pound Capacity Multi-Function Adjustable Power Cage with J-Hooks, Dip Bars and Other Optional Attachments, Power Cage Only for $200.00 at Walmart
Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike Black 100515 for $549.99 at Best Buy
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)for $89.99 at Amazon
Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Dark Gray 100-91410000-02 for $59.99 at Best Buy
Computers / PC Parts
2019 Newest Lenovo Thin and Light Laptop PC 14W 14" FHD Anti-Glare Display, AMD Dual Core A6-9220C, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, WiFi, Bluetooth, HD Webcam, HDMI, USB-C, Windows 10 Pro Educationfor $296.99 at Amazon
Sceptre IPS 27" QHD 2560 x 1440p LED Monitor DisplayPort HDMI up to 165Hz AMD FreeSync Premium 99% sRGB Build-in Speakersfor $199.97 at Amazon
Smarthome / Security
ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N8+ Vacuum & Mop Robot with Advanced Laser Mapping and Auto-Empty Station Black OZMON8+ for $349.99 at Best Buy
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum for $159.99 at Woot
eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid Vac with Mop for $389.99 at Woot
Televisions / Streaming Devices
All-New Toshiba 65-inch 65C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021for $479.99 at Amazon