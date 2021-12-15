Save up to $975 on Garage Organizers at Home Depot and Keep Sane With Other Hot Deals

Holidays this, gift ideas that—everyone's cramming enough last-minute stocking stuffers down your throat to make your head spin. Chances are that you've already got all the shopping out of the way. The only thing you're really freaking out about is having to wear the same itchy, goofy sweater 15 times to keep up social appearances. Well, that and what comes after the ball drops. We've got a solid few months of relentlessly cold weather to get through, and the idea of being trapped indoors because your fingers are too cold to get any real work done is breathing down your neck like some kind of twisted beast. Relax, you're in the right place. The Daily Deals segment is powered by gearheads like you that have an eye out for the goodies that'll keep seasonal depression at bay.

Home Depot Husky garage storage system

One of the best ways to use your downtime in the winter months is reorganizing your workshop. You already know that, though. You do it every year. Despite that, the place ends up looking like a freight train rolled through it by the second week of spring anyway. Speaking from personal experience, it's probably because the systems you have in place just don't work for you. Thankfully, Home Depot is running killer sales on garage storage systems. You can save up to $975 on select units that'll give the place the shape up it needs so that you can work with the kind of proficiency and cleanliness that rivals the pros.

ThisWorx USA ThisWorx vacuum in action

Speaking of keeping things clean, you're going to run that car's interior through the wringer over the next few months. Every time you hop in, little bits of rock salt, ice, and all kinds of grime are transferred from your boots right into the carpet. Unfortunately, the idea of breaking out the shop vac or heading to the car wash often puts upkeep off until the cold weather subsides. By then, you have a major mess on your hands that'll take a couple of hours to sort out. Setting yourself up with a compact car vacuum is a great way to avoid that headache, as you can easily chip away at the small bits before they turn your carpet into a mud pit. Right now, you can scoop up the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner for 49 percent off at Amazon, which will help you do just that.