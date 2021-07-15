Ride Out This Summer With The Drive x Blipshift's Red Hot Brake Rotors Shirt

Whenever you see the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing, they never seem to be wearing shirts. I think that is merely because they've never heard of Blipshift—and in particular, the famed t-shirt shop's latest collaboration with this fine website. Behold, "Red Hot Brake Rotors," the latest matchup between Blipshift and The Drive, on sale now. Click here to get yours!

Designed by Ontario-based Miata enthusiast Ben Loopstra, this shirt salutes the Peppers' iconic logo and what you're planning to do at your next track day. But you have to make sure you look good when you're cooking your brakes, and this shirt is a great place to start.