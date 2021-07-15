Ride Out This Summer With The Drive x Blipshift's Red Hot Brake Rotors Shirt

Another scorcher!

By Patrick George
red hot brake shirt
Blipshift
Patrick George View Patrick George's Articles

Whenever you see the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing, they never seem to be wearing shirts. I think that is merely because they've never heard of Blipshift—and in particular, the famed t-shirt shop's latest collaboration with this fine website. Behold, "Red Hot Brake Rotors," the latest matchup between Blipshift and The Drive, on sale now. Click here to get yours!

Designed by Ontario-based Miata enthusiast Ben Loopstra, this shirt salutes the Peppers' iconic logo and what you're planning to do at your next track day. But you have to make sure you look good when you're cooking your brakes, and this shirt is a great place to start. 

Blipshift

While we're not going to give it away, give it away, give it away now (sorry) it can be yours for the low and reasonable price of $20 plus $3.80 shipping. What a deal! It also comes in heavy-duty tee, premium tee, long-sleeve tee, hoodie, women's tank top and poster forms. 

The sale closes on Sunday, July 25. Grab it while you can. 

Blipshift
Blipshift
Blipshift

And stay tuned for more good gear from The Drive in the weeks and months to come. Soon we'll be reopening our merchandise store so that it's bigger and better than ever, with all the shirts, hats, outerwear and stickers you need to look like a respectable car enthusiast for a change. In the meantime, our friends at Blipshift are here to make sure you look great wherever you go around the world (I'm done now, I promise.) 

MORE TO READ