Deal Alert: Walmart Rolls Back Prices on All-Season, All-Terrain Truck, Jeep, and SUV Tires

Engineered to provide great traction blended with improved gas mileage, Cooper Discoverer A/T tires are rugged but sensible—the ideal balance between surefooted grip in any weather on any road, and smooth-rolling mileage when it's time for the highway.

The Drive has learned that Walmart has quietly rolled back prices on Cooper Discoverer A/T tires. Designed for pickup trucks, Discoverers can also work for some SUVs, Jeeps, and large vans.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Cooper Discoverer A/T tires feature a 5-rib, all-terrain design for stability, handling, and treadwear. They're made for all seasons and are fantastic in wet or dry conditions. Discoverer A/Ts are particularly great on gravel and rocky roads because their intermediate tread elements push gravel towards the grooves, for an easy release.

Better still, you get a treadwear warranty of 60k miles. That's hard to beat. And Walmart makes it easy to find the right size tire for your truck, SUV, or Jeep. Just enter the year, make, and model of your vehicle, and Walmart.com will tell you precisely what size of Discoverer A/T tire is right for your rig.



Not all sizes of the Cooper Discoverer A/T are getting a price cut, though. See details below, choose the right size for your truck, Jeep, or SUV, and you'll be set for tires for a long. long while.

