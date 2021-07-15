Deal Alert: Walmart Rolls Back Prices on All-Season, All-Terrain Truck, Jeep, and SUV Tires
Popular Discoverer A/T tires get prices slashed across the board.
The Drive has learned that Walmart has quietly rolled back prices on Cooper Discoverer A/T tires. Designed for pickup trucks, Discoverers can also work for some SUVs, Jeeps, and large vans.
Engineered to provide great traction blended with improved gas mileage, Cooper Discoverer A/T tires are rugged but sensible—the ideal balance between surefooted grip in any weather on any road, and smooth-rolling mileage when it's time for the highway.
Cooper Discoverer A/T tires feature a 5-rib, all-terrain design for stability, handling, and treadwear. They're made for all seasons and are fantastic in wet or dry conditions. Discoverer A/Ts are particularly great on gravel and rocky roads because their intermediate tread elements push gravel towards the grooves, for an easy release.
Better still, you get a treadwear warranty of 60k miles. That's hard to beat. And Walmart makes it easy to find the right size tire for your truck, SUV, or Jeep. Just enter the year, make, and model of your vehicle, and Walmart.com will tell you precisely what size of Discoverer A/T tire is right for your rig.
Not all sizes of the Cooper Discoverer A/T are getting a price cut, though. See details below, choose the right size for your truck, Jeep, or SUV, and you'll be set for tires for a long. long while.
>> Savings on Cooper Discoverer A/T All Season Tires:
- 245/65R17 107T $96
$107
- 245/70R16 107T $92
$104
- 245/70R17 110T $111
$153.89*
- 245/75R16 111T $93
$104
- LT245/75R16 120R $115
$128
- 265/60R18 110T $133
$194.99*
- 265/65R18 114T $139
$189.99*
- 265/75R16 116T $108
$155.99*
- 265/70R16 112T $100
$112
- 265/70R17 115T $102
$114
- LT265/70R17 121S $122
$136
- 275/55R20 117T $111
$124
- 275/60R20 115T $144
$197.31*
- 275/65R18 116T $147
$204.99*
- LT275/65R18 123S $158
$176
- LT275/70R18 125S $148
$165
*This is a BIG deal!
