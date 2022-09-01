Power Your Next Adventure With a Generator From Amazon
Save up to 31 percent on the best-selling portable generators.
As summer turns to autumn, campers around the country will be rewarded with breathtaking views of nature. And while it’s nice to disconnect, it’s also nice to know you can keep your devices powered no matter where your adventures take you. I’ve gathered the best portable generator bargains from Amazon and made sure to cover all bases. Whether you’re looking for an 80-watt solar generator or a 10,000-watt behemoth, you’ll find it here.
Good generator sales don’t tend to last long. Pick one up now and have it for your next trip.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Jackery Solar Generator, 1,000 watt ($250 off with coupon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer, 300 watt (14 percent off)
- Portable Power Station, 300 watt (31 percent off)
- Anker 521 Portable Power Station, 200 watt (20 percent off)
- EF EcoFlow Portable 1,000-Watt Generator (27 percent off)
- Champion Power Equipment 4,500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Inverter Generator (28 percent off)
- Champion Power Equipment 8,000-Watt Portable Natural Gas Generator (20 percent off)
- Champion Power Equipment 3500-Watt Portable Generator (15 percent off)
- DuroMax Dual-Fuel Portable Generator 10,000-Watt (29 percent off)
- Westinghouse 3,700-Watt Super Quiet Portable Inverter (14 percent off)
- Generac 3,500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator (17 percent off)
- Portable Power Station, 300 watt (18 percent off)
- Marbero 80-Watt Portable Camping Solar Generator (17 percent off)
- Bluetti 2,200-Watt Solar Generator (10 percent off)
- Necespow Portable Solar Generator (21 percent off)
Let us know which generator takes your fancy in the comments.
