Amazon’s Casio G-Shock Sale Is Real—and It’s Fantastic

We're back! The Watch Zone makes its triumphant return to drop some deals on one of the most rugged watches around: the Casio G-Shock. Loved by mechanics, car nerds, and our friends over at Task & Purpose alike, the G-Shock is the official watch of folks who want to get their hands dirty. It's for the outdoors, the shop all covered with ball-bearing grease, or waist deep in a stream trying to get your dirt bike going. I've pulled together a big ol' list of G-Shocks currently on sale through Amazon, but don't keep it in your cart for too long. These deals don't last forever.