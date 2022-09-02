Amazon’s Casio G-Shock Sale Is Real—and It’s Fantastic
Start your own G-Shock gang!
We're back! The Watch Zone makes its triumphant return to drop some deals on one of the most rugged watches around: the Casio G-Shock. Loved by mechanics, car nerds, and our friends over at Task & Purpose alike, the G-Shock is the official watch of folks who want to get their hands dirty. It's for the outdoors, the shop all covered with ball-bearing grease, or waist deep in a stream trying to get your dirt bike going. I've pulled together a big ol' list of G-Shocks currently on sale through Amazon, but don't keep it in your cart for too long. These deals don't last forever.
- G-Squad Power Trainer Digital (23 percent off)
- DW5600E-1V (27 percent off)
- Tough Solar Sport (41 percent off)
- DW6900-1V Sport (34 percent off)
- DW5600BB Black Out (10 percent off)
- G8900A-1CR Black and Blue (25 percent off)
- GD400-1CR-Black Sport (42 percent off)
- DW-9052-2V Blue (30 percent off)
- GA2000SU-2A Carbon-Resin Blue Camouflage (23 percent off)
- GA-110 XL Series Black (29 percent off)
- PRW-3510Y-8CR Pro Trek (32 percent off)
- GA-1000 XL Series White (24 percent off)
- GWG1000-1A3 Mudmaster (27 percent off)
- GA-700 Black (20 percent off)
- GGB100-1A Mudmaster Carbon Core Guard (23 percent off)
- GA-700-7ACR White (20 percent off)
- BA110RG-4A Baby-G (26 percent off)
- GD-120CM-8CR XL Series Grey Camo (35 percent off)
