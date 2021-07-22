Deal Spotlight: Save Your Old Car Summer With 20% off DBPower Jump Starters — Today Only!

It’s today’s Deal of the Day on Amazon . Normally they cost anywhere from $70 to $95, but right now — and today only — you can pick one up for 20 percent off, starting at just 56 bucks.

Through the last half of the 1990s, I drove a 1987 Suzuki Samurai hardtop that was tough as nails but, had wiring seemingly spun from candyfloss, along with a string of cut-rate car batteries. The toy-sized off-roader had a dead battery as often as a live one, and back then I probably would’ve traded my collection of Pearl Jam concert tees for something as handy as a DBPower Lithium-Ion portable jump starter.

As it was, the period-correct alternatives ranged from arduous to life-threatening. My buddy Hartman had a vague idea of how to push-start a stick-shift car so that was option #1, executed in the high school parking lot. While we eventually got the idea, literal false-starts were peppered with near concussions as he pushed, I bungled the clutch, and his dome careened into the tailgate.

Slightly better were the world’s cheapest (re: thinnest gauge) jumper cables that I eventually stuck in the back of the car. The cables typically got the job done, but were tantalizingly attractive for pranks to a 16-year-old idiot. Have you ever tried to light a cigarette with the sparks from a live jumper cable? I speak from personal experience when I say, “for the love of god don’t try this at home.”

If only this lil’ li-ion jump pack had existed back then, I’d probably have spent the Summer of ‘97 with more of my eyebrows and Hartman with fewer concussions. At just over 7 inches long and 1.5 inches thick, it would’ve fit nicely in the Samurai's glovebox. And with a whopping 18,000 milliamp hours of capacity, and 800 amps of peak current, DBPower maintains I could’ve started the old Suzuki 20 times. Features like the 8-in-1 laptop adapters may have been lost on me, but I’m sure you’ll find use for them.

