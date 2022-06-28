Motorcycle Electronics Sale on Amazon Will Have You Itching to Ride

For some reason, I had always been hesitant to use any extra technology when riding. Keep it pure, I thought. But then I used a phone mount and knew there was no going back to my wired earbuds and Google maps combo. And if I rode in areas with no cell reception now, a motorcycle GPS unit would be on my wish list. I’m a changed man.

The accessory that intrigues me the most is a Bluetooth communication system. Chat with other riders, listen to music, get directions, and call friends to tell them I’ve taken a wrong turn (I’m taking the scenic route), all while I’m on the move. My top pick is the Cardo Packtalk Bold Two-Pack because a communication system isn’t much good unless someone else has one, and you save $89.99 on this bundle.

I’ve paid particular attention to Bluetooth communication system deals, but I found an accessory for practically all riders. Just scroll down.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.