The War Zone
The Drive

Motorcycle Electronics Sale on Amazon Will Have You Itching to Ride

All the technology that adds to the joy of riding, including Bluetooth comm systems, GPS units, and phone mounts, is discounted.

byRobert BaconJun 28, 2022 11:00 AM
Deals
Motorcycle Electronics Deals
The Drive - Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

For some reason, I had always been hesitant to use any extra technology when riding. Keep it pure, I thought. But then I used a phone mount and knew there was no going back to my wired earbuds and Google maps combo. And if I rode in areas with no cell reception now, a motorcycle GPS unit would be on my wish list. I’m a changed man.

The accessory that intrigues me the most is a Bluetooth communication system. Chat with other riders, listen to music, get directions, and call friends to tell them I’ve taken a wrong turn (I’m taking the scenic route), all while I’m on the move. My top pick is the Cardo Packtalk Bold Two-Pack because a communication system isn’t much good unless someone else has one, and you save $89.99 on this bundle.

I’ve paid particular attention to Bluetooth communication system deals, but I found an accessory for practically all riders. Just scroll down.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

What’s your favorite accessory to use when riding, or do you like to steer clear of any distractions while on two wheels? Let your voice be heard in the comments section.

The Garage

MORE TO READ

Amazon’s Noco Sale Is the Best Way to Battle Dead Batteries

Related

Amazon’s Noco Sale Is the Best Way to Battle Dead Batteries

Get one. You’ll be so glad you have a jump-starter when you need it.

Get Ready to Celebrate With MotoSport’s July 4 Sale

Related

Get Ready to Celebrate With MotoSport’s July 4 Sale

Gear up now. Tear it up later.

Stop What You’re Doing and Visit Home Depot for This Big Ryobi Sale

Related

Stop What You’re Doing and Visit Home Depot for This Big Ryobi Sale

We check Home Depot’s Ryobi sale every day, and it keep getting even better.