YouTuber Links Throttle in GTA V to Running Motorcycle Engine on His Desk

The engine starts out with a muffler, but later when he switches to an ATV, he removes the exhaust system completely and the effect is more pronounced. Needless to say, the engine shakes everything off his desk and makes a serious racket. Again, extreme immersion. Nothing quite like it.

I reached out to Jatin to see how he avoided death via carbon monoxide poisoning, and he said he used an exhaust fan to vent the emissions from the engine and was wearing a "good mask" when he filmed the video. I'm assuming he tried this with a motorcycle engine first because mounting a car engine to his desk would've been more difficult, but that's something I'd definitely want to see. Get a stronger desk, mount a small-block Chevy to it, and get that GTA 5 knockoff Corvette revving to the sun. Jatin says that's unlikely, though. He enjoys making these sorts of things to get a diverse taste of immersion, so he's looking for different projects now rather than sticking with the engine theme.

So a big V8 isn't likely, but Jatin says more experiments like this one are on the way. In the past, he's done everything from insanely powerful controller rumble to in-game recoil that literally pulls the mouse out of your hand. You know what? Forget VR. This is much more like it.

