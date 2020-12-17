This Incredible 340-HP Classic Mini Has Two Yamaha R1 Engines In the Back

The suspension and entire structure underneath parts of the car were heavily modified to handle all these changes, as the listing explains on Quick and Big:
"Front and rear coil over suspension with travel and rebound adjustment. Z Cars tubular front sub-frame (recently fitted and designed to reduce bump steer, and the tendency to lift a front wheel under hard acceleration), inboard rose jointed shock absorbers adjustable for ride height and damping operated by push rod and cantilever running a lower wishbone. The rose joints and threads allow for toe, camber and castor adjustment. Z Cars bespoke rear sub frame, allowing adjustment for camber, caster, toe, ride height and damping."
Four-piston Wilwood disc brakes up front and Yamaha R1 calipers on the rear make it stop. It all rides on 175/50/R13 Yokohama Advan A048-R semi-slick tires mounted to Compomotive ML alloy wheels—plus you'll get a spare set of semi-slicks as well as a set of Dunlop wet-weather tires.
The interior is stripped down to strictly business, with a Z Cars bespoke roll cage, a flat-bottom Sparco wheel, MoTec ADL2 digital dashboard, two Cobra bucket seats and Luke racing harnesses. There's a solid steel bulkhead separating the passenger and engine compartments, too.
It's road-legal in the United Kingdom, too, so I'm sure you could at least clean-Florida-title over here. It's based on the Mini Mayfair edition of the classic Mini and was first registered in 1990 according to the seller, making it old enough to import to the United States.
The car is currently for sale in the U.K. for $29,097.24 U.S. at today's exchange rate (£21,500). That's a lot, but it's a lot of car in a fun-sized package. You can check out more photos (and/or buy it) on Quick and Big here and on eBay here.