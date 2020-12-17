This Incredible 340-HP Classic Mini Has Two Yamaha R1 Engines In the Back

If you spend enough time on the internet, it's easy to feel like you've seen it all. Lots of horsepower in a tiny car. An engine stuffed in both sides of a car. Pfft, that's been done. So, here's something that even broke my jaded brain: A 340-horsepower classic Mini Mayfair with not one, but two 1998 Yamaha R1 engines stuffed in the trunk. That's right: Two engines, both at the opposite end from where the Mini usually has its engine, both powering the rear wheels through a Quaife limited-slip differential. Best of all, it's for sale on Quick and Big here if you'd really like to have the world's most heretical version of Alec Issigonis' front-wheel-drive pioneer.

Quick and Big

The twin-engine conversion was done by Z Cars Limited as a one-off, as in, none of their other Mini builds has two Yamaha R1 engines sitting in the trunk. It's probably the only Mini to do that in the world, if I had to guess. Z Cars' specialty is shoving high-horsepower motorcycle engines like those from the Hayabusa into small cars like Minis and Smarts. The company did the build in 2000 and 2001 and comes with some $51,407.96 U.S. in receipts for the build. This isn't a total sleeper, as it's got wide fenders, a window with a NACA duct, a fuel hole in the hood, hood pins and some other aftermarket dress-up bits.

Quick and Big