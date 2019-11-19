2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP Hot Hatch Wows With 306 HP and Massive Wing

Mini took to the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show to reveal the hottest evolution of its iconic Mini Cooper Hardtop: the 2020 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP.

A stripped out, performance-maximizing version of the spicy John Cooper Works, the pricey GP variant ditches its back seats and sound-deadening material to rid itself of excess weight, aided by improvements to its chassis and powertrain. Front strut braces, stiffer bushings, and revised crossmembers make the GP's unibody the stiffest in Mini-land, and let the tweaked dampers and springs (which let the GP sit 10 millimeters lower) do their job.