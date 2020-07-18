YouTubers owning supercars is nothing new. Neither is the occasional news of someone crashing a brand new supercar. However, French YouTuber Pog managed to put a new spin on both these modern clichés by rolling his brand new, limited edition, 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP not only on the same day it was delivered, but in his own backyard.

There are a lot of YouTubers to keep track of these days, so some may not know who this Marc Maron-looking guy with a garage full of supercars is.

He goes by Pog, and the description of his YouTube channel only says, “having fun with my cars,” something we all aspire to do as often as possible. The video is 20 minutes long, but the actual driving starts at the five-minute mark and the crash happens at the start of the ninth minute.