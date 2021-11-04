Next-Gen 2023 Mini Cooper Teased, and Yes, It Still Looks Like a Mini

Specs are thin on the ground, as you'd expect for an early pre-reveal teaser. However, Mini confirmed the new model will ship with both traditional internal combustion powertrains as well as electric options. The latter marks a continuing shift towards EVs, as Mini has stated it expects a full 50 percent of sales will be electric by 2027.

The model pictured seems to be an EV itself. This is based on the green stripe on the number plate, available to electric vehicles in the UK. The grille design also suggests an electric drivetrain, rather than being optimized for directing flow to a conventional radiator cooling a combustion engine.

Similarly, the larger Mini Countryman SUV is also due for an update in 2023, and will also be available with internal combustion or electric power. Reportedly, the last-ever combustion-engined model will drop in 2025. Performance fans need not fear change as the brand goes electric, however. Mini has confirmed it is developing electric concepts for future John Cooper Works models, and we saw one such prototype testing at the Nurburgring last year.