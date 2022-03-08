New Mini Cooper Pat Moss Edition Honors a Legendary Woman in Racing

Other graphic touches include the horizontal white bonnet stripe, paired with the "737 ABL" registration number of the Mini that won the 1962 event. There's also a signature aping the one that Moss wrote on the hood of her own car. Moss's autograph is also featured in the interior, with tulip graphics adorning the steering wheel and other M and W monographs celebrating the victorious duo throughout. There are multi-color fading roof designs available too, with the production process used having slight deviations that will make each example unique.

It bears noting that Moss's success wasn't just limited to the Tulip Rally, either. Her record holds her as one of the most successful female rally drivers of all time, with Moss scoring three victories in international rallies during her career, along with seven podiums. Moss drove for a variety of teams over the years, and also claimed the European Ladies Rally Championship five times between 1958 and 1965. If you think you've heard her name before, you may be familiar with her older brother, Formula 1 driver Stirling Moss.

Mini has always been keen to highlight its proud heritage with special edition models over the years, and it's great to see the legendary duo of Pat Moss and Ann Wisdom getting recognized for their groundbreaking achievements way back when. Those keen on securing a Pat Moss Edition Mini will find them appearing in US dealerships from August 2022. Pricing is to be announced closer to launch.



