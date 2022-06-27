The Cheapest Electric Mini Cooper Is Now $35,075

What the electric Mini Cooper SE lacks in capability and versatility with its 114-mile range is somewhat made up by its unique personality, fun nature, and relatively affordable starting price. However, the case for buying an SE rather than other EVs just got a bit harder, as the starting price has risen from $30,750 to $35,075, both including mandatory destination fees. The change comes after Mini paused certain trims and equipment offerings due to supply chain issues, including the base-level Signature trim.

While the Mini SE was previously available in Signature, Signature Plus, and Iconic trims, the only two options currently available on the online build sheet are Signature 2.0 and Iconic 2.0. Mini has put a temporary pause on the base Signature trim, while it renamed Signature Plus to Signature 2.0 and Iconic to Iconic 2.0. The Signature 2.0 currently nets the $35,075 starting price, while the Iconic trim is currently listed for $2,475 more, up to $37,550. The Iconic trim adds piano black exterior trim, a parking assistant, a universal garage door opener, real-time traffic, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, premium interior upholstery options, and additional paint options.

Mini has not yet made the effective price increase official with updated details about the 2023 SE's order sheet, but it did announce a few minor upcoming changes to the line back in February. For starters, the color Rooftop Gray is no longer available, while Island Blue has been made available on Signature 2.0 and Iconic 2.0 trims. The Iconic 2.0 trim is now available with cloth and leatherette seat combinations in Black Pearl and Black Pearl Light Checkered, as well as with leather in a Malt Brown color.

Mini also created a new special-edition model for the SE called the Resolute Edition (seen in Euro-spec in the photo above). It comes equipped with Rebel Green paint previously only used for John Cooper Works models, a Pepper White roof and exterior mirror caps, Resolute Bronze and Piano Black trim, hood stripes, and 17-inch Electric Collection Spoke wheels for the exterior. Inside, it has Light Chequered and Black Pearl fabric and leatherette seats, an anthracite-colored headliner, a Nappa leather steering wheel, and Resolute branding. It also includes Mini's Driver Assistance Package (also currently absent from the configurator) with a head-up display.

Features and trims aside, the electric Mini's $30,750 starting price was one of the primary reasons to consider it an option. Now, however, it will be more expensive than the recently discounted $26,595 2023 Chevrolet Bolt with 259 miles of range, the $28,195 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV with 247 miles of range, the $28,895 and $33,495 2023 Nissan Leaf models with 149 and 212 miles of range, and the California-only $34,695 2023 Mazda MX-30 with 100 miles of range.

Also, just because these two trims are currently seen online doesn't mean they are actually available to buy. Underneath both selectable trims, Mini lists "Limited Production Availability." That expands to read, "Due to increased customer demand, production availability of model year 2023 MINIs is limited. The current estimated delivery time for custom-built orders varies depending on trim, packages, and options selected. Delivery times also vary by location. We recommend contacting your preferred MINI dealer for the availability of stock inventory and up to date delivery timing."