The 2022 Chicago Auto Show is kicking off this weekend and making their in-the-flesh debuts are a small handful of new cars. Actually, when I say "new cars," what I really mean are new variants, er, sorry, special editions of cars we already know. We got the go-anywhere Ford Bronco Everglades. Ram came out with a new firefighter-themed edition of its special "Built to Serve" trucks. To mark the supercar's final model year, Ford trotted out yet another Heritage Edition of the GT, this time rocking a livery inspired by Alan Mann Racing. Finally, Nissan isn't actually selling these, but the Japanese automaker's got three modified Frontier "concepts" on display at McCormick Place, one of which is rocking those sweet, sweet block wheels from the old Nissan Hardbody pickup.

This small wave of differently-equipped vehicles got us thinking: What's the best special edition car?

Feel free to interpret the word "best" here however you'd like. If we're talking about special editions that, in all seriousness, elevate the style of its base model by the most significant amount, I've always been partial to the beautifully green Hakone Edition Toyota 86. If, however, your definition of "best" equates to the automotive marketing endeavor that brings the most laughs, ironic or otherwise, I'd like to turn your attention to the Call of Duty-themed Jeep Wranglers.