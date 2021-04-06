What's One Car Myth That's Simply Untrue?

To be fair, it's easy to understand how the idea of this ill-defined characteristic took root. These cars are indeed tricky to drive near their limits, for reasons that are easily explained in terms of a weight on a stick balancing on your hand. Having the heavy end in your palm is akin to acceleration in a rear-engined car, where the accelerative force (in the stick's case, gravity) keeps the center of mass stable.

Balancing the weight end in the air, however, is more like decelerating a mid-engined car—it's prone to quickly toppling if it loses balance. This instability gives mid-engined cars their agility, though it's not a trait always easily managed, especially if a car's suspension design is on the economical side, as it is with the Toyota MR2's MacPherson struts.

I've experienced what people write off as snap oversteer, sometimes catching it, sometimes not. I've overcorrected my way off the track, and once, even into a curb. Save for one instance partially caused by bad suspension repairs, these were all driver-induced and not the fault of the car. And yet, no matter how many pros film themselves drifting supposedly unmanageable cars, we'll probably never hear the end of driving myths like "snap oversteer." Not as long as people have egos that need soothing, that is.

