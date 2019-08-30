Oregon Police Open Investigation Into Jessi Combs' Fatal Jet-Car Crash

Police in Oregon are now investigating the cause of the jet-car crash on Tuesday that killed television personality and four-wheel land-speed record holder Jessi Combs. The accident, which reportedly occurred at over 400 mph, happened as Combs was attempting to break Kitty O'Neil's longstanding 512-mph female land speed record on a dry lakebed in Oregon's Alvord Desert.

While the automotive world continues to grapple with Combs’ death, police are working to piece together what happened moments prior to the disaster. While investigators with the Harney County Sheriff's Office know that a fire was involved—the crash also resulted in a "jet fuel fire on the desert"—they’re also attempting to recover the laptops that were onboard the 52,000-horsepower jet car to help pinpoint an exact cause.