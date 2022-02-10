2022 Ram 1500 'Built to Serve' Edition Salutes Firefighters

Ram's "Built to Serve" trucks previously tipped their caps to the military. Now, first responders are getting their own special edition trucks.

By Chris Tsui
"Ram 1500 Built to Serve Firefighter Edition"
Previously dedicated to trucks that pay homage to each branch of the U.S. military (bar Space Force), Ram is extending its "Built to Serve" badge to a second phase of trucks that honor all three categories of first responders. To kick things off, we've got the Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" Firefighter Edition. 

This firefighter-inspired Ram can, of course, be had in red but it's also available in black for any members of the brigade who would rather their firefighting-influenced pickup not be as on-the-nose. There's an American flag and the words "Built to Serve" displayed proudly on the side of the bed. Black trim is used throughout; the front grille, bumpers, light bezels, badges, side steps, and exhaust tips are all black while the 20-inch wheels have been painted gray. 

Much like previous Built to Serve trucks, this new firefighter-edition Ram features Velcro on the front seats so its owner can easily display their service patches while the backs of the front seats feature PAS/MOLLE webbing to accommodate equipment and/or more patches. Also inside is a Built to Serve badge on the dashboard, as well as an optional, lockable console storage bin, cloth-and-vinyl Sport seats with orange stitching, black interior trim, and all-weather rubber floor mats.

The BtS package also encompasses the Ram 1500's 4x4 Off-Road Group package of equipment, including all-terrain tires, an electronic-locking rear axle, hill descent control, skid plates for the front suspension, steering gear, fuel tank, and transfer case, as well as tow hooks and heavy-duty off-road-calibrated shocks all around.

Available on all Big Horn model Rams of any body style or powertrain, the Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" Firefighter Edition goes on sale this spring while production will begin this month at the company's Sterling Heights, Michigan plant.

The next two "Built to Serve" Rams will presumably be inspired by paramedics and the police. If I were a betting man, I'd assume the former special edition Ram will be painted white while the latter will be some shade of blue. 

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

