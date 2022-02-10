2022 Ram 1500 'Built to Serve' Edition Salutes Firefighters

Previously dedicated to trucks that pay homage to each branch of the U.S. military (bar Space Force), Ram is extending its "Built to Serve" badge to a second phase of trucks that honor all three categories of first responders. To kick things off, we've got the Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" Firefighter Edition.

This firefighter-inspired Ram can, of course, be had in red but it's also available in black for any members of the brigade who would rather their firefighting-influenced pickup not be as on-the-nose. There's an American flag and the words "Built to Serve" displayed proudly on the side of the bed. Black trim is used throughout; the front grille, bumpers, light bezels, badges, side steps, and exhaust tips are all black while the 20-inch wheels have been painted gray.