2022 Ram 1500 'Built to Serve' Edition Salutes Firefighters

Much like previous Built to Serve trucks, this new firefighter-edition Ram features Velcro on the front seats so its owner can easily display their service patches while the backs of the front seats feature PAS/MOLLE webbing to accommodate equipment and/or more patches. Also inside is a Built to Serve badge on the dashboard, as well as an optional, lockable console storage bin, cloth-and-vinyl Sport seats with orange stitching, black interior trim, and all-weather rubber floor mats.
The BtS package also encompasses the Ram 1500's 4x4 Off-Road Group package of equipment, including all-terrain tires, an electronic-locking rear axle, hill descent control, skid plates for the front suspension, steering gear, fuel tank, and transfer case, as well as tow hooks and heavy-duty off-road-calibrated shocks all around.