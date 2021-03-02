Final Round of 2021 Ram 1500 'Built to Serve' Trucks Honors America's Coast Guard

Ram has honored servicemen and women from all branches of the military—except the Space Force, which, okay—with its "Built to Serve" line of half-ton pickups. They all come in unique, limited-run color schemes with off-road equipment like skid plates, a locking rear differential and, get this, upgraded shocks. The aesthetics are probably the best part, though, and that's true for the brand's fifth and final installment dedicated to the United States Coast Guard.

Whereas pretty much every other "Built to Serve" Ram 1500 so far has been painted a cool-but-plain neutral color, the latest is exceedingly orange. More so than what you'd find on the new Ford Raptor; more so than what you'd find on any Chevy pickup; and more so than anything this side of a Lamborghini or McLaren...except, maybe, a Dodge Charger.