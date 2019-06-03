Video of Hilarious Pole-Dancing Rat Amuses, Disgusts NYC Subway Commuters

Think your morning commute is stressful or boring? Consider yourself, lucky, because at least you’re not sharing a subway car with a rather hefty rat trying desperately to climb up a handrail.

The equally hilarious and disgusting video surfaced on an Instagram account called @SubwayCreatures, and by the looks of its posts, we can assume they mean the actual subway and not the popular sandwich joint. Regardless, the comments on the video run the gamut from openly disgusted to amused and amazed. Some really took it to heart, as a follow-up video actually uses the rat as a reason to leave the city altogether.