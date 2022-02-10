2022 Ford Bronco Everglades: A Sasquatch With Snorkel, Winch, 3 Feet of Water Fording

First, there was the Bronco. Then, there was the Bronco Raptor. Now, strap yourselves in for the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, a special edition of Ford's off-roader that aims to get its occupants even more, er, off-road.

Available exclusively in four-door form, the Everglades' main additions include a factory snorkel, a Zeon winch, and the existing Sasquatch bundle of equipment. Positioned on the passenger-side A-pillar, the snorkel is a Ford-designed part that—thanks to two swappable plates at the top—can be quickly reversed in order to keep dust, snow, and water out of the engine. Ford has also raised the vents on both axles as well as the transfer case and transmission for the benefit of water fording. As a result, the Bronco Everglades can ford up to 36.4 inches of water, up from the regular Bronco which can deal with 33.5 inches.