2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: Widebody, 37-Inch Tires, More Than 400 HP

Then there's that truly unparalleled widebody, whose fender flares alone might be the most talked-about feature of the new Bronco Raptor. They had to be big—those tires are 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2s and they come standard—but the shape is really something. The Raptor's track width is increased by 8.6 inches over a standard Bronco's, and it's 9.8 inches wider overall; we've already seen it next to normal traffic and it looks gargantuan. Packed between these absurd tires and fender flares are a Dana 50 AdvanTEK solid rear axle and an upgraded Dana 44 front drive unit with upgraded halfshafts to withstand high-speed abuse.

Also to better handle fast-paced desert driving, the Bronco's frame has been strengthened. The fully-boxed steel base has new front and rear shock towers for better durability and increased wheel travel, while there have been further improvements made to the B-pillar crossbar and the C-pillar. The Raptor apparently totes a 50 percent increase in torsional rigidity over the base model, and the suspension is a whole lot more complex, too.

New-generation Fox equipment with Live Valve technology features 3.1-inch, internal bypass, position-sensitive dampers, a lot like the trick units you get on the F-150 Raptor. These can supposedly read the terrain ahead as fast as your brain can process visual information, a piece of trivia Ford has mentioned time and again though I've yet to prove myself. It's all part of the Bronco Raptor's High-Speed Off-Road Stability Suspension, or HOSS 4.0 setup.

All these upgrades combine to give the Bronco Raptor a full 13 inches of wheel travel at the front, and 14 inches at the rear. That's an improvement over the base Bronco of 60 percent and 40 percent, respectively. Ground clearance is much improved too, standing at a full 13.1 inches, which is 4.8 inches taller than the base four-door truck and 1.6 inches more than a Sasquatch model with 35s.

Special bash and skid plates all along the drivetrain work together to create a Bronco that can take serious punishment offroad from big whoops and hard landings. We've already seen that the prototype Bronco Raptor can take a jump, just like its F-150 sibling, so expect to have a ball out on the dunes without going home on a tow truck.