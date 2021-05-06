Here’s Why the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor’s Next-Gen Fox Shocks Are Such a Big Deal

Essentially, there's less resistance inside the shock when the piston is toward the bottom; that's where it typically hangs out during normal driving. As the going gets faster and bumpier, it travels upward and faces increased resistance with more oil being forced to flow through the piston assembly. The shock is slowed down in turn, helping it to avoid harshly bottoming out when you're having the most fun.

The Live Valve tech is crucial here, too. It measures incoming terrain data 500 times per second, which is apparently how fast our brains process visual information. Then, the Raptor's smart algorithm—who knew trucks could even have an algorithm?—creates a predictive model to react accordingly. This is crafted not only with terrain information but also by observing your driving behavior.

For example, if the Raptor determines you're driving in a reserved fashion and comfort should be the focus, it'll decrease preload and provide a plush ride. Say you're driving like a total hoon and there's a zillion bumps coming toward you at 80 mph, it can dial up more preload and prepare for, um, thermally critical events. It's the type of kit that helps the truck perform in every situation.

So while you still can't buy a new Raptor with a rowdy supercharged V8, you can get one with this innovative coil-sprung suspension and 37-inch tires—not what I'd call a bad deal, exactly.

