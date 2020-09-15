The Ford Bronco Raptor Prototype Proves It Can Jump Just Like Its F-150 Sibling

Ford clearly doesn't care about treating its Bronco testers nicely. On any given weekend, you can find pre-production models banging their bumpers on rocks and skidding their way through trails in Utah or California. While these so-called "normal" Broncos are taking on tight and technical obstacles, the Blue Oval's even mightier stallion—likely a Bronco Raptor prototype—is being sent off jumps like the ones we see here. We spied an amped-up Bronco test mule running around town last week, and this is potentially the same one. However, one of these photos was tweeted by Ford while the rest was shared via its weird in-house enthusiast blog, Bronco Nation. Even though it's covered in camouflage, they at least aren't ignoring that such a prototype exists.

Via Bronco Nation

Details are few and far between, but the in-flight Bronco is clearly rocking different suspension than the 2021 models that debuted a few months back. Desert racers would call this form "full droop" as there's no body weight compressing the shocks, putting it all on display. It's scenarios like this where that independent front end comes in handy. It looks to be wearing the same BF Goodrich tires we spotted before, too. No single shot makes the size of said rollers clear, but it's possible that they're around the 35-inch mark. You might wonder why Ford would deviate from its Goodyear Wrangler-not-Wrangler 35s currently offered with the Sasquatch Package, but those are mud-terrains. If the high-performance Bronco is meant to scoot across all types of ground, then it needs a set of all-terrain rubber.

Via Bronco Nation