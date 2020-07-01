If Ford Made a Raptor SUV, It Would Look a Lot Like This Beast

Of course, there are other upgrades that help this rig pull off the Raptor SUV look. It rides on lifted suspension and taller all-terrain tires, and don't forget the massively flared fenders. There's no telling exactly which engine is underneath the hood, but in the right state of tune, either of the Everest's compression-ignition lumps can do the job just fine.

Who's to say if we'll ever see a Raptor variant of the Bronco in the United States, or even a Ranger Raptor, for that matter. What's important here is that with a trick front-end conversion and a little help on the suspension—perhaps from Ford Performance itself—an Average Joe could create something original. It just won't be in the form of an Everest since Ford refuses to sell it here.

Until Americans turn out in droves to buy the select few diesel SUVs available on our shores, we won't see many more make it to market. That's disappointing, but at least a person can dream.

