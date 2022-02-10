Turns Out the New Nissan Frontier Looks Fantastic on Old Hardbody Pickup Wheels

Nostalgic Nissan truck fans rejoice because Nissan is bringing three modified Frontier "concepts" to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show—two of which tip their rugged caps to a couple of classic Nissan pickups: the D21 Hardbody and the Datsun 720. Nissan calls them the Project Hardbody, the Project 72X, and the Project Adventure, and they're all based on 2022 Nissan Frontier Crew Cabs.

As you will probably have already worked out, the Project Hardbody pays tribute to the iconic pickup of the same name. Built atop a 2022 SV 4x4 Frontier, the Project Hardbody is painted red and sits on a three-inch Calmini lift kit with adjustable upper control arms. Pro-4X overfenders surround 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires wrapped around what is, in my view, this truck's pièce de résistance: blocky three-spoke wheels just like the ones on the old Nissan Hardbody. There's also a spare tire carrier mounted in the bed, a sport bar with Rigid 10-inch LED lights, a blacked-out front end, a front skid plate taken from the Pro-4X, and '80s-style decals down the side.

I don't know about you, but seeing a brand new Nissan truck rocking those wheels warms my '90s kid heart.