Turns Out the New Nissan Frontier Looks Fantastic on Old Hardbody Pickup Wheels

The Project 72X, meanwhile, is a sendup of the old Datsun 720, the D21's '80s predecessor and, as it happens, the very first Nissan vehicle assembled in the U.S. (Smyrna, Tennessee, to be exact). Based on an S 4x4 trim Frontier, the 72X rocks white steelies like the 720 did (these wheels happen to be the actual spares that come on the new Frontier) shod in the same Hankook Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires that come on the Pro-4X Frontier. The Project 72X's Calmini lift measures 2.5 inches and the truck, similar to the Project Hardbody, features adjustable front upper suspension arms as well as a sport bar aft of the cab.
It's not all rose-tinted glasses and nostalgia, though, because Nissan's also cooked up the Project Adventure, a Frontier customized specifically for overlanding, naturally one of this decade's quickest-growing hobbies. Based on a Frontier Pro-4X, the Adventure has been lifted by five inches and rides on 34-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires. There's also a bed rack system and roof basket by Yakima, a 50-inch Rigid lightbar, an iKamper sky tent, and a Kicker Bluetooth bed audio system. There's also a snorkel made of carbon fiber (a custom Nissan part), RotoTraX recovery boards, and RotoPaX containers with mounts. Its custom wrap has a map of the U.S. on it... y'know, in case you get lost and can't get a GPS signal.