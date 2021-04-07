Weed-Themed Colorado License Plates Like ‘BONG’ and ‘GANJA’ Are Selling for Thousands at Auction

Now, license plate prices can get pretty out of control—we covered a specific plate supposedly worth millions a few weeks ago. These prices aren't that crazy, but let's just say somebody is going to pay at least $2,250 so they can get a tag that says "BONG" on it.

Colorado was one of the first states to legalize marijuana for recreational use back in 2012, so there's definitely a culture surrounding cannabis out there if you hadn't heard. To celebrate this, the Colorado Disability Fund is hosting a weed-themed license plate auction, selling the rights to use specific words or phrases on the state's registration tags.

The money is going to a good cause, luckily. According to the Colorado Disability Fund's website, the group's mission statement is to "maximize support for new and innovative programs benefitting Colorado’s disability community," so all the money spent on these green plates is helping people out.

Speaking of green, the word "WEED" is missing from the registrations available—it was probably scooped up years ago. That doesn't mean other obvious options are off the table, of course. There's "BONG," "GANJA," "GREEN," "INDICA," and others for you folks that are "in the know." The most expensive plate is "ISIT420," which has received 65 bids and is currently sitting at $6,510. The next most expensive plate is "GREEN," at $2,500.

The bidding began on April 1 at 4:20 p.m. MDT—very funny—and is set to end on April 20 at the same time, so there are several days left to collect a paycheck and delete it on one of these plates. "HERB" is currently the cheapest plate at just $650, so if you're looking for a less expensive way to get some cannabis-related paraphernalia on your car, well, you might just have to go for something a bit less conspicuous.

Unfortunately, there are no plates left that are still cheap enough to bid up to $420. We will update this piece if we hear any news on that front.

