BMW Will Publicly Shame Out-of-Warranty Drivers with Smart Billboards and License Plate Readers

The billboards will be located next to traffic lights at major intersections in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle, where they can read the numberplates of BMWs sitting at the light. This "Vehicle Detection Technology" will cross-reference other records to highlight drivers whose new-car or Approved Used warranty has expired.

Just when you thought you've heard enough about your car's warranty from incessant scam calls , BMW wants in on the action. New smart billboards in the United Kingdom will read BMW owners' license plates and broadcast to the world if your BMW's warranty has expired, reports Motoring Research .

When a stopped car with an expired warranty is detected, the billboard will call out that car with a "personalized" message that just happens to be broadcast to everyone within sight of the billboard. Per Motoring Research, the message will note their expired warranty, warn them that their repair costs are no longer covered and told to "consider purchasing a BMW Insured warranty online."

BMW says that they won't store any personal or vehicle data in the system, which is a small consolation given the fact that broadcasting someone's expired warranty to a bunch of strangers feels like a massive invasion of privacy.

BMW claims that this is meant to drive warranty sales, as the ads are meant to be memorable, especially at a time when face-to-face contact with customers is limited. Honestly, though, it just sounds like a good reason not to buy a BMW. Sorry, Brits—we're all counting on you to squash this idea on your island before it spreads to other places.

Mind you, BMW was already shaming those of us with functional eyesight for not liking its new bucktoothed vehicles. What's next, making Urkel jokes about Isetta owners? Not cool, man. Not cool.

