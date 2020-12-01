Already at $1.6M, This 1957 BMW 507 Will Become the Most Expensive Car Ever on Bring a Trailer

Designed by Albrecht von Goertz, the BMW 507 is considered by many to be the prettiest car ever made—and with only 202 cars still known to exist—one of the rarest. The inspiration for the modern BMW Z8, an example from 1957 has been listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, and the price is already astronomical. At a 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed auction, a 507 sample fetched $5,000,000. As it currently sits with six days still left to bid, this example is already at $1.6 million, and that number is expected to rise.

Beginning production in 1955 at the request of American BMW importer Max Hoffman, the car was originally supposed to fit between lower-end British sports cars and the more expensive Mercedes-Benz roadsters like the 300 SL. Powered by a 150-horsepower, 3.2-liter pushrod V8, the 507 was both the choice of race car drivers like John Surtees and celebrities like Elvis. With a front double-wishbone suspension and a solid axle out back, it was also modern for its day.

Its hand-formed aluminum bodywork meant every 507 was a little different, as were the detachable hardtops that some came with, including this one. This sample is just one of just 15 units said to be delivered in black, and this vehicle has been repainted and refreshed over the years, receiving a new engine—stamped with the original engine's serial number—early in its life and being imported to the United States in 2000.