GMA T.50: How Gordon Murray Built a 2,173-Pound Supercar That Sits Three

The GMA T.50 is a V12-powered three-seater supercar weighing just 2,173 pounds. In order to combine a glass roof and enough room for three adults in a mid-engine layout packing 654 naturally aspirated horsepower, the team at Gordon Murray Automotive had to be absolutely obsessive about the weight of each component, whether hidden or exposed.

However, with all the technologies running mostly at 48-volts currently, it also had to keep in mind that the most complicated solutions are often just as heavy and therefore not necessary for the T.50. That's where a number of five-axis CNC machines got into action, while Murray pushed their suppliers to start chipping their own components as well.

We know that the track-only variant of the T.50 can go down to 1,962 pounds and that the road car's carbon-fiber monocoque weighs just 220 pounds by itself. What else? For starters, forged alloy wheels sized 19x8.5 at the front, and 20x11 at the rear. To compare, on a current Audi RS6 Avant über-wagon, you can even get a set of 22s.