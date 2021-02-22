Gordon Murray’s T.50s Niki Lauda Is a Modern F1 GTR Successor That Weighs 1,878 Pounds

The list of wow factors begins with a power-to-weight ratio of 823 horsepower per tonne, only to continue with a rear fan that goes to maximum downforce mode at all speeds above 50 miles per hour. All GMA T.50s Niki Lauda models will be individually named after F1 victories of Murray designs, starting with chassis 01, the 1974 Kyalami (South African Grand Prix, Brabham BT44) car.

We knew the F1 GTR equivalent of the GMA T.50 was coming , and it's now been revealed to be named in honor of triple world champion Niki Lauda. Gordon Murray's T.50s track special, as expected, does not disappoint. In fact, while limited to just 25 units, the T.50s Niki Lauda comes with such a remarkable spec sheet that this side of attacking the track in a Formula 1 car, it should be nearly impossible to match its performance.

Gordon Murray says the T.50s project began some 18 months ago, and instead of just being a track-happy version of the road car, it's been a parallel design development. That translates to more aggressive aero changes instead of just add-ons, and 317 pounds shaved from the road car. The 4.0-liter Cosworth V12 is actually 35 pounds lighter in the Niki Lauda editions, while the six-speed manual gearbox is replaced by Xtrac's six-speed IGS paddle-operated race box. With a base price of $4.35 million and an optional passenger seat, production is scheduled to start in January 2023.

With no body panel carried over from the "regular" T.50, the T.50s features a dominant central fin to enhance stability wearing Niki Lauda's logo, along with a delta-shaped fixed wing paying tribute to Murray’s 1983 Brabham BT52. Further enhancing the 15.74-inch fan's effect is the truly massive active diffuser.

Meanwhile, ground effect at the front is boosted by barge boards sculpted to improve airflow to the side ducts, an LMP1-style splitter, and Koenigsegg-rivalling dive planes. Despite Gordon Murray repeatedly referring to his Brabham fan car as a "blunt instrument," the rear grille features a "Fan Car" script next to the T.50s logo.