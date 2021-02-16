2022 Porsche 911 GT3: A 9,000 RPM Love Letter to Natural Aspiration

Turbochargers used to be special. For a long time, they were almost exclusively found in cars dangerous enough to be nicknamed "widowmaker," terrifyingly torque-steering Saabs and Buicks that were bafflingly faster than Corvettes. Today, however, everything from a tiny Chevy Trailblazer to a McLaren 720S packs a turbo. Naturally aspirated engines feel more special because they're so rare. But I'd wager very few, if any, are as special as this bad boy: the new 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, which pushes the non-turbo flat-six engine to its limits. In my view, it doesn't get much better than a 4.0-liter NA flat-six good for 502 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque—until you add in a proper six-speed manual gearbox, which this GT3 also offers as an option. What's not to like here?

Porsche

This is the first of the new 992 generation of 911 to wear a GT badge, and Porsche came out swinging as usual. That 4.0-liter motor is a carryover from the last-generation GT3 and the 911 Speedster, among others, and Porsche says it's "virtually identical" to what you find in the 911 GT3 Cup race car—hence why the power output and 9,000 rpm redline is so high for an NA engine. Its top speed on track is 197 miles per hour and it'll do zero to 60 in just 3.2 seconds with the standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. As I mentioned before, a six-speed manual transmission is also available as an option. As great as PDK is, I know where I'd put my (hypothetical, completely nonexistent in real life) money.

Porsche