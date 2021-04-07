Porsche Ran the New 911 GT3 at 186 MPH for 3,100 Continuous Miles, Only Stopping to Refuel

Porsche 911s are, as the youths say, built different. It's true of the decades-old classics and it's true of the modern examples too. Take, for example, the incoming 911 GT3. In the pursuit of making sure the engine in its latest and greatest track-ready 911 will withstand years of high-speed abuse, Porsche says it ran the new GT3 at 186 mph pretty much continuously for 3,100 miles, only stopping to refuel.

That's, like, almost 17 hours of continuous 186-mph driving and, unsurprisingly, Porsche did it at what is probably one of the only spots one could do such a thing, the big, circular Nardò Ring in Italy. The track measures 7.8 miles long which means the GT3 did nearly 400 laps. Porsche says the car had to do this "flawlessly" before passing its stringent endurance standards.