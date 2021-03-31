The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Comes With a $20,000 Price Hike But a Lot More of Everything
Like most things in life, the iconic GT3 is not getting any cheaper.
On Wednesday, Porsche announced additional details about the upcoming 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, including its price and anticipated availability. Buyers interested in picking up one of these beautiful German sports cars will have their chance to order one starting today, as long as they're prepared to shell out no less than $162,450 (including a $1,350 delivery charge) and wait until it arrives this fall as a 2022 model. For reference, that's nearly a 12 percent increase over the outgoing 991.2 GT3 which was priced at $145,650.
When it comes to bare-knuckle driving, it doesn't get much more exhilarating than the track-prepped GT3. The spicy German sports car offers 502 horsepower from its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, a configuration rarely seen since the popularization of the turbocharger. As such, a slight press of the right foot is enough to make you smile for a lifetime as you flex the GT3's muscles all the way to its 9,000-rpm redline. But like most things in life, there's a price to pay for all that glory.
Porsche says that the GT3 is its most agile 992-generation car yet and in addition to being thrilling to drive, also contains a myriad of new in-cabin features to bring the GT3 in line with more tech-centric models like the all-electric Taycan.
For starters, the 10.9-inch touchscreen will be upgraded to support the latest version of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) which is based on the concept introduced in the Taycan. Navigation, entertainment, comfort, and communication systems will all be packed into the PCM. Porsche also emphasizes its premium connected services which will be available with the GT3, meaning real-time traffic and map updates, natural language understanding, and direct integration of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts will all have a free trial period of three years included with the car.
Porsche also touched on updated pricing for the 911 Carrera ($101,200), 911 Targa 4 ($121,300), and 911 Turbo ($174,300) in the same announcement. These updated models will all receive the new PCM as well, and buyers who purchase the sports cars equipped with Porsche's PDK transmission can now be equipped with Remote ParkAssist to enable cars to be pulled in or out of parking spaces by using the driver's smartphone. 3D Surround View, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Assist can also be integrated into the updated PCM.
Whatever Porsche you choose, know that 2022 marks Porsche's most advanced and diverse offering to date. Whether it be something electrifying, open-roof, or pure power, there's a Porsche for that—and the all-new GT3 is ready to stretch its legs.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: Rob@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDNew Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car Debuts at Sebring, and It Is Not Screwing AroundIt's the first time the 510-hp beasts have been driven in anger, and they sound amazing.READ NOW
-
RELATED70% of Porsche 911 GT3 Buyers In the US Bought the Manual TransmissionThe six-speed on the last GT3 was a far bigger hit than Porsche expected—especially in America.READ NOW
-
RELATEDListen to the New Porsche 911 GT3's 9,000-RPM Flat-Six Sing As It Laps the NurburgringAs you'd expect, it's pretty sweet at full tilt.READ NOW
-
RELATED2022 Porsche 911 GT3: A 9,000 RPM Love Letter to Natural AspirationWith 502 horsepower, an optional manual gearbox and no turbo in sight, the 992 GT3 leaves little to be desired.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe Naturally Aspirated 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Will Debut Next TuesdayIt's got all the right ingredients, including an optional six-speed manual.READ NOW