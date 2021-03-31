The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Comes With a $20,000 Price Hike But a Lot More of Everything

On Wednesday, Porsche announced additional details about the upcoming 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, including its price and anticipated availability. Buyers interested in picking up one of these beautiful German sports cars will have their chance to order one starting today, as long as they're prepared to shell out no less than $162,450 (including a $1,350 delivery charge) and wait until it arrives this fall as a 2022 model. For reference, that's nearly a 12 percent increase over the outgoing 991.2 GT3 which was priced at $145,650. When it comes to bare-knuckle driving, it doesn't get much more exhilarating than the track-prepped GT3. The spicy German sports car offers 502 horsepower from its naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine, a configuration rarely seen since the popularization of the turbocharger. As such, a slight press of the right foot is enough to make you smile for a lifetime as you flex the GT3's muscles all the way to its 9,000-rpm redline. But like most things in life, there's a price to pay for all that glory.

via Porsche

Porsche says that the GT3 is its most agile 992-generation car yet and in addition to being thrilling to drive, also contains a myriad of new in-cabin features to bring the GT3 in line with more tech-centric models like the all-electric Taycan. For starters, the 10.9-inch touchscreen will be upgraded to support the latest version of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) which is based on the concept introduced in the Taycan. Navigation, entertainment, comfort, and communication systems will all be packed into the PCM. Porsche also emphasizes its premium connected services which will be available with the GT3, meaning real-time traffic and map updates, natural language understanding, and direct integration of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts will all have a free trial period of three years included with the car.

via Porsche