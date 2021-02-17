Listen to the New Porsche 911 GT3's 9,000-RPM Flat-Six Sing As It Laps the Nurburgring

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 goes all in on RS parts (and looks) as standard, not only to step up the track-ready road car game but also to keep the bigger platform's weight somewhat under control. However, under all its carbon fiber panels, the most exciting component of this highly advanced package has to be the naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, which Porsche says is virtually identical to the 510-horsepower 911 Cup race car engine, minus the exhaust and management software. That translates to individual throttle bodies and plenty of lightweight titanium parts inside for 502 horsepower, 346 pound-feet of torque, and a redline at 9,000 rpm on the road.

Thanks to its new front suspension, wider track, bigger brakes and wheels, plus an aero package producing up to 50 percent more downforce, the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is nearly 17 seconds quicker around the Nürburgring's Nordschleife layout than the previous GT3 generation. In fact, not only is the base GT3 now faster than the hybrid 918 Spyder, but it's also more capable as a track car than the previous GT3 RS. The only Porsche road cars still showing better lap times than the 2022 GT3's 6:55 (without the additional 984 feet that was added lately) are the twin-turbo 991.2 GT2 RS models, including the wildest one known as the RS MR tuned by Manthey Racing. Somehow, that's a 6:40 affair.