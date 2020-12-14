The New Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Is a 510-HP Track Weapon That Can Run on Synthetic Fuel

Porsche Motorsport pulled the wraps off its seventh-generation 2021 911 GT3 Cup race car, which offers 25 more horses than the current one, rated at "around 510 horsepower," per Porsche. Also noteworthy is the fact that it can run on synthetic fuels to lower CO2 emissions under racing conditions.

Porsche says the lap times "should be slashed by a good one percent, depending on the track layout" as well, with the company aiming to pass the 5,000-unit mark over the coming years. That shouldn't be too hard given the 911 Cup's massive popularity, which has led to 4,251 sales over three decades.

Porsche's 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six features dry-sump lubrication, producing its horsepower peak at 8,400 rpm, along with 346 pound-feet of torque at 6,150 rpm. The race car redlines at 8,750 rpm, lower than a road-going 2021 911 GT3's 4.0. The 911 GT3 Cup uses a six-speed dog box-style sequential gearbox with paddle shifters, a three-plate sintered metal clutch, and a single-mass flywheel. Porsche Motorsport will offer three different racing exhausts depending on the series you want to take on.