New Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car Debuts at Sebring, and It Is Not Screwing Around

The new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car for the inaugural Porsche Carrera Cup North America season has hit the track at Sebring Raceway for its first test and race. Porsche announced details of the 510-horsepower weapon last year, which will be coming to all regional Carrera Cup series as well as the international Supercup, and it's finally getting chucked around in anger this weekend on the worthy mettle-testing bumps of Sebring, supporting the IMSA 12 hours.

2021's race model is based on the 992 and has 25 horsepower more than its predecessor. All pro drivers in the series will be using the 992 models, with Pro-Am drivers having the option to take on the extra muscle or use the previous car, although only the latest model will be considered as a contender for outright victories.