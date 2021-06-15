Manual 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Won’t Be Sold in California Because It’s Too Loud

If you're a Porschephile on the sunny West Coast, we've got good news and we've got bad news. The good news is that there's a new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring that can be had with the automatic PDK transmission—a decision Porsche says was made to satisfy customer demand. The bad news? PDK will be the only transmission choice for both it and the regular GT3 in the state of California. Outside of California, buyers will still have the option of a six-speed manual or the PDK for both cars. Ironically, the previous-generation GT3 Touring was a manual-only affair. That faint tapping sound you hear is every Angeles Crest 911 Blowhard furiously Googling "closest porsche dealer Nevada." Interestingly, it all has to do with a California sound regulation that the manual GT3 apparently breaches but the automatic does not. When we asked why and how the manual car is presumably louder than its PDK counterpart, a Porsche spokesperson told The Drive that even he is not yet sure if the issue indeed lies with a manual transmission GT3 that's actually louder or whether this happened because the regulations are different for manuals versus automatics. He also noted that the California ban on the manual GT3 is a relatively recent development and that the sound regulation in question is currently being updated, a process the company hopes will be completed soon. Not surprising at all when you remember 70 percent of previous-gen GT3 buyers in the U.S. opted for the three pedals.

Porsche

In any case, here's the automaker's official statement on the matter: "We are looking forward to, and have been preparing for, the U.S. arrival of the new 911 GT3, which now includes the Touring Package. Ahead of any new model arriving in our market, we verify which options we can offer in each state, and may adjust the range of options accordingly. As a result of this process, the PDK gearbox will be the only transmission offered for sale in California in the 911 GT3. For those who prefer three pedals and are located outside of California, a six-speed manual gearbox will continue to be available at no extra cost. First deliveries in the U.S. of the new 911 GT3 begin in the fall with the Touring package-equipped cars arriving in early 2022.

Porsche