Manual 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Won’t Be Sold in California Because It’s Too Loud

No matter which gearbox you choose (or don't choose) to spec it with, the new Touring holds the same premise as the last one. All of the running gear of a 911 GT3 without the big wing, for those who want the performance of Porsche's track-ready 911 with more subdued visuals. It's billed as a no-cost option on the GT3 that replaces the bar table wing with a much smaller spoiler that automatically extends at high speeds.
The Touring pack also comes with a different grille and anodized aluminum side window trim. Then, it swaps the black grille surround on the regular GT3 for a body-colored version instead. Inside, there's a more generous use of leather while the dash and tops of the door cards feature special surface embossing.
The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring will start at $162,450 and is expected to hit the roads early 2022. Both the Touring pack and the manual transmission (in states that still offer it, of course) are both no-cost options. It'll have the same 502-horsepower flat-six as the non-Touring version, of course, which also makes 346 pound-feet of torque...and lots of noise.