Trucker Blockade of US-Canada Border Bridge Forcing Carmakers to Cut Production

On Feb. 7, Canadians protesting the nation's cross-border vaccine mandate and other pandemic-related restrictions began a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, a vital crossing over the Detroit River between the Motor City and Windsor, Ontario. Constructed in 1929, the bridge is a vital trade artery between the two nations with $323 million worth of goods crossing over it each day—over a quarter of the trade between the U.S. and its neighbor to the north.

The blockade, now on its third day, is starting to cause headaches for the auto industry. Yesterday the Detroit Free Press reported that General Motors had canceled two shifts at its Lansing assembly plant where it builds the Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse. A shift on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning were both scrubbed in response to parts shortages caused by the blockade, GM spokesman Dan Flores confirmed to the Free Press. Just the same, Ford and Stellantis are having issues as well.

A spokesman for the Dearborn automaker, Said Deep, told Automotive News that Ford's Windsor (Essex) engine plant where the 5.0-liter "Coyote" and 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V8s are manufactured is completely stopped. Its Oakville, Ontario plant where the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus are built is running at a reduced schedule in response to shortages caused by the blockade as well.