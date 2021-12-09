How the 3G Shutdown in 2022 Could Screw Your Car

Technology is forever evolving, and as we get new tech, we expect it to respond instantaneously—that includes the internet on our smartphones. Cell phones communicate with cell towers using low levels of non-ionizing radiation known more commonly as radio frequency (RF) energy. RF falls on the electromagnetic spectrum , which contains finite space to transmit data without running into interference. This is why organizations like the Federal Communications Commission allocate space on the radio spectrum for specific purposes. Certain bands, like what works with your home wireless routers, are unlicensed, while others (like the spectrum used by cellular radios) are carefully regulated to avoid interference. This explainer video is from the UK, but the concept of spectrum sharing is universal:

So why is this happening? Simply put, cellular providers are preparing to shut off their 3G signals to make room for more 5G.

In many ways, it's also a preview of the kind of longevity issues we'll face in a future of fully connected vehicles, loaded with subscription features whose continued functionality depends on your car being able to talk to a central server controlled by a company and reliant on a network technology that won't be around forever. The decision to make cars part of the internet of things has undeniable upsides, but innumerable consequences that we're only just starting to grasp. Change is coming, and it's not always going to be pretty.

The end of 3G is perhaps the most under-covered story in the industry right now with the widest potential impact, involving millions of cars from nearly every major automaker. At the same time, the response from car companies has been uneven at best—as we'll explain here, automakers' plans range from upgrading people's vehicles to 4G or 5G (for a fee, of course) to shrugging their shoulders and quietly acknowledging that their cars are about to lose a lot of features.

Reading that, probably on a 5G-enabled device, you think, "Huh. Quaint." But even if your smartphone's network is several generations ahead, the same might not be true for your car. The truth is a large number of new cars made in the last decade, even some in the 2021 model year, were built with their connected services running on 3G. That includes things like in-nav traffic and location data, WiFi hotspots, emergency call services, remote lock/unlock functions, smartphone app connectivity, voice assistants, and even concierge services. With few exceptions, most of those features in most of those cars will no longer work by the end of 2022 when AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile all pull the plug.

You may have heard the news that major 3G cellular networks will be shut down in the U.S. in 2022—yes, at the risk of making anyone feel especially old, we're far enough along in the 21st century that the tech that helped usher in the era of smartphones is now obsolete. The telecom industry's preferred euphemism is " sunsetting ," which is just a fancy way of saying that it won't happen all at once. But make no mistake, 3G networks are going away in this country.

As cell providers shut down 3G towers and remove it from the radio spectrum, the previously occupied bands (not to mention the physical infrastructure) can be reallocated to serve 5G networks. In the case of 3G, it's been operating across U.S. skies for nearly two decades by this point. In 2021, T-Mobile led the nation with an average 5G download speed of 87.5 megabits per second (Mbps) according to a study by Open Signal. 3G is generally capped around 2 Mbps. You can see why carriers are ready to leave it behind. And yes, 6G is already on the horizon. AT&T will be shutting down its 3G services in February 2022, with Sprint's following in March and T-Mobile's in July. Verizon will hang on until December 31, at which point the sun will finally set on 3G in America.

via General Motors

via General Motors