Buy This Toyota Hiace Ambulance With a V8, Full-Time 4WD for $34,995

There are plenty of reasons to love the Toyota Hiace. Aside from its looks and extreme utility, it just has a certain "it" factor that draws in fans of JDM vans. Call it import fever if you want, but the fourth generation HiAce is one of the more brilliant to have existed in its heyday.

It doesn't seem like it could get any cooler until you learn that Toyota actually made a V8-powered version for first responders called the HiMedic. Better yet, you can buy one right now.