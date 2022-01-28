Buy This Toyota Hiace Ambulance With a V8, Full-Time 4WD for $34,995

Inside, the HiMedic is right-hand drive. It features a super rad digital cluster, power locks, power windows, a microphone, and a switch to control the ambulance's electronic suspension with sport mode (because who wouldn't want their ambulance ride to be hit that apex just right).
The vehicle is equipped with a working sink, built-in trash can, standard US-spec outlets, and even oxygen lines. Honestly, this would probably make an awesome start for an overlanding build if you can handle scratching and scraping a vehicle this unique.
Ottoex is also including a bunch of accessories with the HiMedic to make it feel like you're trapped in the '90s, driving around a period-correct ambulance. The original lights and siren are still operational, plus a bunch of medical equipment is already staged in the rear of the vehicle. There's also some extra trash bags, documentation, and even a stretcher in case you really want to LARP around your local car meet.