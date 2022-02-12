Miniature 21mm Centrifugal Supercharger Actually Works

3D printing is nothing new these days, but making functional pieces of hardware as opposed to just busts of your favorite president is a different story. Even amateur engineering is a lesson in tolerances and precision, something that Russian YouTuber Alpha Mods clearly understands. We've previously covered the tiny V-twin engine he bought and got running like clockwork, however, his latest project has a bit more engineering involved. Using a resin-based 3D printer and a slew of patience, he created a very effective, very tiny centrifugal supercharger that runs off the power of an equally pint-sized combustion engine.

The entire build is done extremely carefully. The compressor wheel of the supercharger is just 20.6 millimeters or about three-quarters of an inch, but thanks to the capabilities of his printer, laudable attention to detail, and the smallest ball bearings you've ever seen, it boosts just like a big centrifugal blower when everything is assembled.

The project starts with the printer doing its thing, followed by a bit of post-processing. Parts from an SLA-style resin printer must be cleaned of excess liquid and cured in the sun or with ultraviolet light before they're ready to use, and Alpha Mods had support material to remove as well. He goes above and beyond the call when it comes to removing the support, going as far as using an X-Acto knife to scrape off tiny nodules of the leftover material under strong digital magnification. From there, he machines some of the prints on a lathe to ensure they're round and then presses in the necessary bearings with similar exacting precision.