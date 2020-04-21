Mini Changes 'Corona Spoke' Wheel Name Because, Well, You Know

They say there's no such thing as bad press, but there are some things that just won't end well. One such example is an optional set of wheels offered on the all-new 2020 Mini Cooper SE that just so happened to be called the "Corona Spoke." It turns out, that name isn't going to fly anymore.

Mini quickly and quietly scrubbed the Corona nameplate and instead changed it to something a bit more appropriate for 2020, which, according to InsideEvs, is the "Power Spoke."

Originally an add-on announced for the Mini's top Iconic trim level, the renamed Power Spoke wheels are beautiful and unique. An edgy design with a brightly colored brim and styling unlike anything else on the road. It's not boring, and that's so important in such an iconic automobile.