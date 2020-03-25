You Won't Believe How Many Accidents Are on the CarFax for this 2016 Cadillac CT6

To lay the groundwork, yes, this is a genuine CarFax report for a real 2016 Cadillac CT6 currently sitting in a Manheim wholesale dealer auction lot in Detroit. It was leased from Genesis Cadillac in St. Clair Shores, Michigan and registered on May 24, 2016. And according to CarFax, it took less than two weeks for the driver to be involved in a front-impact crash that caused the airbags to deploy and disabled the vehicle.

Even more impressive is that this Caddy has only accumulated 34,989 miles—which means it traveled well below the national average of around 13,500 miles per year and still managed to ring up a triple-digit crash count. Now that's persistence.

You expect a CarFax report to hide at least a few unsavory truths about any used car. You certainly do not expect to pull up the history of a single-owner 2016 Cadillac CT6 at a wholesale auction and find no fewer than 126 accidents reported—an average of almost three per month—in the four years the unlucky sedan been stalking the roads of southern Michigan. These weren't all love taps, either, because the report says the airbags deployed during 19 of those crashes. Caveat emptor.

We see stories like that all the time, though they usually involve the overenthusiastic owner of a new performance car totaling it in two days. But this particular tale of woe is just getting started. Three days after the first crack-up, CarFax logged another disabling front-end collision; this time the airbags reportedly didn't deploy, praise be. That first full month was a rough one—four accidents, three of which were severe enough to require a tow.

From there, the hits just kept coming. Thirty-five accidents in 2016, with 11 disabling incidents, six reportedly causing no damage, and the rest constituting varying degrees of bad. December was particularly awful with nine crashes involving everything from parked cars to fences to light poles. You'd think the frequency would provoke alarm, either from the insurance company, the driver's loved ones or the general public. Apparently, that's not the case.

It would take far too long to run through all the trauma this car's endured. Suffice it to say that the longest accident-free stretch the Cadillac enjoyed was between April 9 and June 4, 2018, 55 blissful days of trouble-free cruising. Other than that, this CT6 was crashed or crashed into on an astoundingly regular basis before the carnage ceased on January 25, 2019, after which point it somehow made it another 5,000 miles and a full year without incident. Perhaps the lasting peace was the result of an unofficial ownership change within the doomed driver's family? In any case, a driving record like this only comes around once a century. That is, if this CarFax report is to be believed. There are a few things that feel off about the accident data here, which CarFax says is compiled from collision repair facilities, insurance companies, and occasionally emergency officials. We know high-skill body shops can fix a lot of damage, but it's hard to imagine that the car in these pictures (given a 3.5/5 condition rating by Manheim, by the way) was involved in 19 hard crashes where the airbags deployed and two rollovers. And even if this CT6 is really made of bondo and bubble gum, who would pay to keep fixing it time and time again? Certainly not the insurance company. The cost of the paint alone in all those reported repairs would total the car ten times over.

