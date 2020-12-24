Mini Considers Its Hatchback ‘Our 911’ and Vows to Stay Faithful to Its Retro Look

Every time someone accuses Porsche of making the same 911 for decades, my response is always, "Why mess with perfection?" Apparently that's how Mini sees its iconic Cooper hatchback, too—and thank goodness. Mini head Bernd Körber told Autocar that the next, fourth-generation of the Mini hatchback coming in 2023 will be its most significant makeover since its revival by BMW in 2001, but like all the Coopers before it, it'll still have the throwback looks we're used to by now.

Mini Mini's upcoming John Cooper Works EV.

"Don't screw with an icon," Körber told Autocar of the brand's approach to its defining hatchback. Körber compared the Mini hatch's status within the brand to the Porsche 911, a car that was nearly replaced by the Porsche 928. Fortunately, customer demand for the 911 remained strong, and the CEO of Porsche AG stepped in to keep the 911 alive. “The 911 has to be carefully developed over time because it’s what Porsche stands for,” Körber explained to Autocar. “It’s similar for us, and similar in that at one point Porsche had to make a step beyond what it was associated with, and now they have a much broader portfolio." Körber said that the three-door hatchback will remain the "core" of Mini's brand identity, even though the next generation of Minis will include an updated Countryman and even a new, larger crossover. The brand is also looking for a way to make adapt its fantasy living-room-on-wheels Urbanaut concept into a production car. The hatchback, however, still has to be the most Mini Mini, lest the brand lose track of its identity.

Mini The first redesigned Mini Cooper three-door hatchback under BMW's ownership.