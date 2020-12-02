This Upcoming Mini John Cooper Works EV Looks Like the Electric Hot Hatch We Deserve

If you thought the current crop of electric Minis needed more power, it looks like your wish is John Cooper Works' command. Mini's next addition to its electric vehicle lineup will be under its John Cooper Works performance brand, where the brand promises not to give up its fun-to-drive street cred in the name of electromobility.

Mini showed off its electric John Cooper Works-ified Cooper concept ripping around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in cute camouflage that has race track outlines all over it. This concept EV sports an obviously lumpy black void hiding where its usual grille would sit, some aggressive boxed fender flares and a delightfully big wing that appears to have been borrowed from the ultra-hot John Cooper Works GP.

Mini is already dipping its toes into electrification with models like the all-electric Mini Cooper SE and the Mini Cooper SE Countryman All4 plug-in hybrid, which currently account for 10% of the brand's sales.